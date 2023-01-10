Tour Our 2022 Top Ten

Whew! Do you get to the end of a busy year and think, “wow, where did the time even go?” Us, too. This year at Root & Vine we’ve had the chance to share faithful and fun stories from communities just like yours from across the country: stories that need to be told, stories that matter and that spread hope.

From Article “WOW: Misadventures in Zion National Park”. Image: Sarah Wells

This year we’ve taken an epic cross country road trip filled with WOW moments, gleaned wisdom from the tireless Susan Yates and her faith-filled hikes, watched plenty of movies, and communed with churches and communities finding ways to care for creation.

And you joined us at our table! Here are the top ten Root & Vine stories you read, shared, and loved. Have a favorite not on this list? Let us know!

1. Symbols of Hope: Preserving Koala’s in Australia

They’re fuzzy, they’re adorable, and they have the cutest little ears in all the animal kingdom. Our best loved, most read, and most shared article of 2022 was this homage to those that are putting in the work to preserve critical wildlife and their habitats. Read up on these little tree creatures and what you can do to be part of the solution!

2. Tailgating at Home in Nanna’s Kitchen

It’s that time of year! Football games every weekend are an opportunity to gather with friends and family especially when we can involve kids and grandkids in the fun. Bring an otherwise chilly tailgate celebration inside with some of Nanna’s best recipes!

3. Tennessee Faith Based Organizations Care for Creation

Tennessee Interfaith Power & Light organizes and provides resources for the faithful from many backgrounds in Tennessee. See how they are coming alongside Tennessee faith communities through transitions toward a more sustainable future.

Image: Encanto (2021) © Disney. Image Courtesy of IMDb.

4. R&V at the Movies: Encanto

Whatever you do… do not talk about… Bruno. The staff at R&V – along with most kids in America – still have this catchy tune stuck in our heads at least once a day. Jump into this incredible movie and open your mind to just how you might see it through a faithful lens.

5. Girl Scouts and Sustainability

Who among us hasn’t either been a Girl Scout, known a Girl Scout, or certainly eaten those delicious Girl Scout cookies? Catch up on how this national organization is teaching the next generation about the importance of sustainability.

6: How High and Wide is God’s Love

Step into this thoughtful article about just how vast your creator’s love is for you. Higher than you think. Wider than you can possibly imagine. And then let his example be your guiding light.

7: Outside the Box Resolutions

A timely piece for your 2023 planning! Take some guidance from one of our regular contributors on ways you can set goals – and achieve them – this year.

8: Changing Habits: A New Generation of Nuns

Last year we journeyed inside the changing dynamics among the younger and newer generations of Catholic nuns. What we found was a generation of women newly committed to restoring and protecting God’s creation.

9: Spiritually Sustainable Resolutions

Check in with yourself or your church family and see how you did in keeping stewardship and creation care resolutions. And hey, maybe tack on some new ones for 2023!

10: Mapping Hope: An Online Map Tracking Environmental Restoration

Wondering where the stewardship of the faithful is gaining traction and bearing fruit? Click over to this interactive map!