Sounds of Christmas Ring on Our Story Our Song

Christmas time is here. Join as we celebrate the reason for the season with songs of old and new on a farm just a Sunday’s drive outside of Nashville with some of today’s best artists. Sharing their gifts to sing of the joy of Christmas, join Brandon Heath, Emily Ann Roberts, Jenn Bostic and I AM THEY on Our Story Our Song.
It’s a Root & Vine Christmas on OUR STORY OUR SONG featuring uplifting Christian Christmas music live from some of today’s top christian and country artists including Brandon Heath, I AM THEY, Emily Ann Roberts and Jenn Bostic. Songs of Christmas praise ring singing favorites “O Holy Night” & “Silent Night” plus new songs that will be sure to become tradition. Like, comment and subscribe to join our community. https://www.youtube.com/c/RootandVine
OUR STORY OUR SONG is a concert series that traces the roots of our stories through the beauty of our lands to the place where we connect, the place we call home. From back porches to basement churches, barn lofts to bonfires, we gather round the music — performed live, straight from the heart, way out in God’s country. We’ll meet you there in reverence to God’s creativity with some of today’s most gifted songwriters and biggest stars.
It’s a Root & Vine Christmas on OUR STORY OUR SONG
Performers: Emily Ann Roberts, Brandon Heath, I AM THEY, Jenn Bostic
O Holy Night
John Sullivan Dwight, based on poem by Placide Cappeau
We Need Emmanuel {ID: 217936}
Brandon Heath
© Centricity Music Publishing, Centricity Songs, Forbidden Island Music
Silent Night
Composer, Franz Xaver Gruber. Lyricist, Joseph Mohr
Tell Me Again (Immanuel) {ID: 504075507}
Jenn Bostic / Lauren Christy / Benj Heard
℗ 2022 Youth Be Served Records
JENN BOSTIC PUBLISHING, LAUREN CHRISTY ITS LCBABA BABY SONGS, BENJ HEARD MUSIC
Produced by Consensus Digital Media
Directed by Absorb
Executive Producer – Conor Gaughan
Producer – Jessica Patterson
Onsite Producer – Jared Sparkman
Director – Owen Thomas
Camera Operator – Palmer Durr
Camera Operator – Tanner Halbig
Drone Operator & Camera Operator – Tayler Blythe
Sound Engineer – Tommy Carnes
Mix Engineer – Kelson Camp
Production Coordinator – Brianna Aragon
Production/Social Media Assistant – Austin Lanning
Hair & Make-up – Cory Burket
Special thanks to Idyll on the River Farm, Kate Tucker, Stacey Chamberlin and Alex Blance.