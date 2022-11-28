Sounds of Christmas Ring on Our Story Our Song

Christmas time is here. Join as we celebrate the reason for the season with songs of old and new on a farm just a Sunday’s drive outside of Nashville with some of today’s best artists. Sharing their gifts to sing of the joy of Christmas, join Brandon Heath, Emily Ann Roberts, Jenn Bostic and I AM THEY on Our Story Our Song.

It's a Root & Vine Christmas on OUR STORY OUR SONG featuring uplifting Christian Christmas music live from some of today's top christian and country artists including Brandon Heath, I AM THEY, Emily Ann Roberts and Jenn Bostic. Songs of Christmas praise ring singing favorites "O Holy Night" & "Silent Night" plus new songs that will be sure to become tradition.

I AM THEY share the joy of the Christmas spirit on Our Story Our Song

OUR STORY OUR SONG is a concert series that traces the roots of our stories through the beauty of our lands to the place where we connect, the place we call home. From back porches to basement churches, barn lofts to bonfires, we gather round the music — performed live, straight from the heart, way out in God’s country. We’ll meet you there in reverence to God’s creativity with some of today’s most gifted songwriters and biggest stars.

Emily Ann Roberts belts a Christmas Classic on Our Story Our Song

Performers: Emily Ann Roberts, Brandon Heath, I AM THEY, Jenn Bostic

O Holy Night

John Sullivan Dwight, based on poem by Placide Cappeau

We Need Emmanuel {ID: 217936}

Brandon Heath

© Centricity Music Publishing, Centricity Songs, Forbidden Island Music

Silent Night

Composer, Franz Xaver Gruber. Lyricist, Joseph Mohr

Jenn Bostic sings “Tell Me Again (Immanuel)” on Our Story Our Song

Tell Me Again (Immanuel) {ID: 504075507}

Jenn Bostic / Lauren Christy / Benj Heard

℗ 2022 Youth Be Served Records

JENN BOSTIC PUBLISHING, LAUREN CHRISTY ITS LCBABA BABY SONGS, BENJ HEARD MUSIC

