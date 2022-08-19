Jenn Bostic Sings of Faith & Grief on Our Story Our Song

Grief and loneliness can be like ivy growing out of control, creeping into once healthy areas, filling in every pinhole of light, creating the illusion of only darkness when underneath the tight canopy. For Jenn Bostic, losing her father at 10 years old in a sudden accident came with emotions she struggled to process. Struggled to express. Struggled to find herself within. Until she found music.

“Jealous of the Angels is a song written for my dad … I felt so alone in that season … it helped me to get everything out.” Jenn shares. “My hope is that [others] won’t feel alone in their grief and that they feel a comfort in that song and the hope of heaven.”

Jenn Bostic is a gifted songwriter. She pours her heart and soul into each and every word, crafting the story with poetry and emotion. That kind of vulnerability draws people in including famed songwriter, Lauren Christy known for pinning hits with artists including Jason Mraz, Kelly Clarkson, Avril Lavigne, Dua Lipa and many others. The collaboration of these two talented writers was written in the stars.

“God places the right people in our lives at the right time.” Jenn states. “Lauren Christy is an incredible friend and mentor to me … there was just this divine connection. That’s the only way I can describe it … she called me out of the blue and she said I really want to just create an album that honors God. And every time I pray about it, he puts you on my heart.”

On Our Story Our Song Jenn takes us on a walk in the woods and invites us to stay a while. She performs live among rustling leaves and singing birds in an afternoon of praise on a farm just a Sunday’s drive outside of Nashville. Subscribe, like, and comment for more behind the scenes exclusives.

