I AM THEY Find Beauty in “Scars” on Our Story Our Song

For pop worship band I AM THEY, believing in God’s faithfulness is an active exercise in trust. Through hardships, travel, and changes in line-up they are leaning on Hebrews 10:23.

“Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for He who is promised is faithful.” Hebrews 10:23 NIV

The group continually pour the challenges of their walk into their ministry, declaring God’s promises with every opportunity and song release, sharing the message of their band of unity & diversity as Jesus stated in John 17.

“Holy Father, protect them by the power of your name, the name you gave me, so that they may be one as we are one.” John 17:11b NIV

Band members: Matt Hein (vocals, guitar), Teresa Chase, (vocals), Brandon Chase (vocals, guitar), Justin Shinn (keys) and Nicole Hickman (drums) journeyed to the group from different communities, different churches and different backgrounds but God brought them together through worship.

The group joins Our Story Our Song live in praise and worship as a cathedral of sky literally rains down on a warm summer day on a Nashville farm, seemingly untouched by anything other than the Creator.

Our Story Our Song traces the roots of our stories through the beauty of our lands to the place where we connect, the place we call home. From back porches to basement churches, barn lofts to bonfires, we gather round the music — performed live, straight from the heart.

OUR STORY OUR SONG presents I AM THEY performing “Scars” “My Feet are on the Rock” and “In Between.” They stand firm on the rock as the storm literally rolls in, in this powerful testament. Subscribe, like, and comment for more behind the scenes exclusives.

Featuring

Performing

My Feet Are On The Rock

Josh Bronleewe/Abbie Parker/Matthew Hein/Lindsey Sweat

℗ IAMTHEYSONGS (ASCAP), All Essential Music (ASCAP), So Essential Tunes (SESAC), I Am They Publishing (BMI), Be Essential Songs (BMI)

Scars

Matthew Armstrong/Matthew Hein/Ethan Hulse/Jon McConnell

℗ I Am They Publishing (BMI) Be Essential Songs (BMI)

In Between

Matthew Hein/Brandon Chase/Ethan Hulse

℗ I Am They Publishing (BMI), Home Hotel Publishing (BMI), Hulse House Music / Be Essential Songs (BMI)

Produced by Consensus Digital Media

Directed by Absorb

Executive Producer – Conor Gaughan

Producer – Jessica Patterson

Onsite Producer – Jared Sparkman

Director – Owen Thomas

Camera Operator – Palmer Durr

Camera Operator – Tanner Halbig

Drone Operator & Camera Operator- Tayler Blythe

Sound Engineer – Tommy Carnes

Mix Engineer – Kelson Camp

Production Coordinator – Brianna Aragon

Production/Social Media Assistant – Austin Lanning

Hair & Make-up – Cory Burket

Special thanks to Idyll on the River Farm, Kate Tucker, Stacey Chamberlin and Alex Blance.