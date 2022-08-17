Five Faith Inspiring Books to Read this Fall  ￼

Five books written by Christian Authors that will inspire and encourage this Season. Join us for a Fall reading list and let us know what you think by following us on Facebook & Instagram.

Atlas of the Heart, published November 30, 2021. Random House Publishing. View on Amazon.

Meaningful connections with others, argues Brown, are the cornerstone to finding meaning in our own lives. But in order to connect in meaningful ways, we have to be able to connect with ourselves and the landscape of emotions that inhabits our hearts. Read our full reflection here.

Get Atlas of the Heart on Amazon.

In Encounters with Jesus: Forty Reflections on Knowing and Loving the Savior, each reflection invites the reader to experience an interaction with Jesus in the gospels through the character’s eyes. What would they have felt? What would they have seen and smelled? How is their encounter with Jesus similar to our encounters today? Read our full reflection here.

Get Encounters with Jesus: Forty Reflections on Knowing and Loving the Savior on Amazon.

The Virgin of Prince Street (2019) © University of Nebraska, Nebraska Press. View on Amazon.

Sometimes the most enticing stories are the ones that admit doubt, wandering, wondering, and bewilderment, which is what makes Sonja Livingston’s The Virgin of Prince Street: Expeditions into Devotion so compelling. Despite the decline in numbers of those who call themselves Catholic and Livingston’s own wandering away from the Church, Livingston finds herself questioning what devotion means, undertakes a variety of expeditions, and finds herself back in her childhood parish to better understand the devotion of her own life. Read our full reflection here.

Get The Virgin of Prince Street: Expeditions into Devotion on Amazon.

An Altar in the World encourages a kind of faith that just keeps opening doors and welcoming the Light. Barbara Brown Taylor is an expert in revealing the largeness of everything, how everything is filled to the brim and spilling over with God’s presence and loving touch. An Altar in the World guides us into experiencing the holy moments that are embedded in our everyday lives. From “The Practice of Waking Up to God” (the spiritual discipline of vision) to “The Practice of Feeling Pain” (the spiritual discipline of breakthrough) to “The Practice of Carrying Water” (the spiritual discipline of physical labor), Taylor eloquently opens door after door of what we’ve called mundane or inconvenient to reveal Christ incarnate in everything. Read our full reflection here.

Get An Altar in the World on Amazon.

You Be You is a challenge to lean into the calling God has given you, no matter what your current life circumstances, and by doing so, find success and satisfaction. Jamie Ivey writes, “I think we have been asking ourselves the wrong questions about our lives. Instead of asking, ‘Did I do enough today?’ what if we asked ourselves, ‘Did I become more like Jesus today?’ Instead of asking, ‘Was I successful?’ what if we asked, ‘Was I faithful?’” Read our full reflection here.

Get You Be You: Why Satisfaction and Success Are Closer Than You Think on Amazon.

We may be paid a commission on products bought through links we provide to retailers. This compensation may impact which products appear on our sites, and where, as well as the prominence they receive. It may also impact what we say about these products, though our views in no way reflect those of the companies that offer the products or the retailers that sell them.