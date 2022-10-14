Brandon Heath Sings Among Amber Waves on Our Story Our Song

On a warm Summer afternoon wiping his brow after singing a few songs and returning to the cool relief found in a Nashville country home, Brandon shares in a soft reflection, “I really want to comfort people. I just want to be a friend to people and I want my music to meet them where they are, and help them through whatever they’re going through.”

Some artists create work that comforts us. Songs that remind us of the perfect horizon when we are only seeing a valley. Work that picks us up with the familiarity of a needed friend. A voice that can’t hide its vulnerability. Grace speaks.

Brandon Heath is one of those real deal artists who shows up, heart open, ready to be a vessel. Brandon has been serving for years, bringing an authenticity that breaks down walls and causes people to listen. The five-time GRAMMY-nominated, eight-time Dove Award-winning Christian music artist has released six studio albums and in 2008, saw his song “Give Me Your Eyes” rise to #1 on the Billboard Hot Christian AC radio chart and spent 27 weeks at the summit of the iTunes Christian Song Chart. Now, his latest single “See Me Through It” rose to the #1 summit on the same chart in July 2022 and continues to spread positivity.

On Our Story Our Song Brandon takes us on a walk in the Great Outdoors and invites us to stay a while. He performs live among rustling amber waves in an afternoon of worship on a farm just a Sunday’s drive outside of Nashville. Subscribe, like, and comment for more behind the scenes exclusives.

Brandon Heath joins Our Story Our Song

Featuring Brandon Heath, Reed Pittman

Performing

That’s Enough

Brandon Heath / Mallary Hope / Molly Reed

See Me Through It

Brandon Heath / Heather Lynn Morgan / Ran Jackson / Kyle Williams

Give Me Your Eyes

Jason David Ingram / Brandon Heath

Produced by Consensus Digital Media

Executive Producer – Conor Gaughan

Producer – Jessica Patterson

Onsite Producer – Jared Sparkman

Director – Owen Thomas

Camera Operator – Palmer Durr

Camera Operator – Tanner Halbig

Drone Operator & Camera Operator- Tayler Blythe

Sound Engineer – Tommy Carnes

Mix Engineer – Kelson Camp

Production Coordinator – Brianna Aragon

Production/Social Media Assistant – Austin Lanning

Editor – Owen Thomas

Hair & Make-up – Cory Burket

Special thanks to Idyll on the River Farm, Kate Tucker, Stacey Chamberlin and Alex Blance.